Man in Highland dies rescuing people from fire

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after rescuing people from a fire that tore through a mobile home in Highland early Saturday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the fire on the 7200 block of Sterling Avenue and found a body in the debris.
Firefighters said four residents had been evacuated from the fire with "mild to moderate" injuries by the time the fire department arrived.
A memorial was made at the home where the man, identified as Albert Madrid, died saving the others.
Madrid was providing rescue efforts prior to the first arriving fire engine. Madrid had run back to the fire to try and save two girls before the fire overcame him.
Madrid's family said he's always been brave.
"He was courageous, he had no fear," Robert Madrid, Albert's father said. "Bravest man I've ever known... I can tell everybody he would have done this for anybody."
Madrid's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs for his funeral.
