Man in his 20s fatally shot in Compton

An investigation is underway in Compton, where a man in his 20s was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies from the Compton Station were called to the 700 block of North Chester Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. about a shooting.Responding deputies found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, investigators said. The man, described as being in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.A motive for the killing was not known.If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.