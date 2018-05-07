Man in OC arrested after running naked down beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Police tackled and arrested a man in Huntington Beach Sunday afternoon when he was seen running down the beach naked.
The incident occurred on Bolsa Chica State Beach at approximately 2 p.m. Stunned beachgoers watched and took out their cell phones to record video.
The man was arrested by Huntington Beach police for indecent exposure and possible public intoxication.
He was transported to a local hospital after his arrest. Alcohol or drugs may have been involved.