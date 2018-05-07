Man in OC arrested after running naked down beach

Police tackled and arrested a man in Huntington Beach Sunday afternoon when he was seen running down the beach naked.The incident occurred on Bolsa Chica State Beach at approximately 2 p.m. Stunned beachgoers watched and took out their cell phones to record video.The man was arrested by Huntington Beach police for indecent exposure and possible public intoxication.He was transported to a local hospital after his arrest. Alcohol or drugs may have been involved.