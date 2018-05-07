Man in OC arrested after running naked down beach

Police arrested a man on Sunday for indecent exposure and possible public intoxication after running naked down Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County. (Yvonne Doyle)

ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Police tackled and arrested a man in Huntington Beach Sunday afternoon when he was seen running down the beach naked.

The incident occurred on Bolsa Chica State Beach at approximately 2 p.m. Stunned beachgoers watched and took out their cell phones to record video.

The man was arrested by Huntington Beach police for indecent exposure and possible public intoxication.

He was transported to a local hospital after his arrest. Alcohol or drugs may have been involved.
