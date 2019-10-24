Man wearing Santa suit arrested in Brea after being found inside car that wasn't his

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man wearing a Santa Claus suit was arrested on suspicion of burglary after he was found inside a car that was not his in Brea.

Police responded to a call of a suspiciously occupied vehicle at Balsa Avenue near State College Boulevard early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, the suspect was found inside a car and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the Brea Police Department.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined that he also did not own the Santa suit. Police believe the man had stolen the suit from a storage shed of a nearby church.

The man was not arrested for driving under the influence since he was not operating the vehicle.

Police posted a picture of the man on Twitter in a holding cell with the following text:

"Dear Santa,
I'm sorry I stole your red suit.

I was drunk and made some poor choices.
I know it's only October. And it's hot. Too hot for this suit.
But I was drunk. Poor choices.
Sincerely, Drunk Santa Suit Criminal"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
breaorange countyburglaryarresttheftsanta claus
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
Santa Ana detectives find no evidence bullying led to suicide of 10-year-old girl
Show More
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Mom charged after videotaped rant in Laguna Niguel classroom
Video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno officer
Fight against opioid crisis takes center stage at Simi Valley summit
More TOP STORIES News