Man wearing Santa suit arrested in Brea after being found inside car that wasn't his

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man wearing a Santa Claus suit was arrested on suspicion of burglary after he was found inside a car that was not his in Brea.Police responded to a call of a suspiciously occupied vehicle at Balsa Avenue near State College Boulevard early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, the suspect was found inside a car and appeared to be intoxicated, according to the Brea Police Department.Upon further investigation, authorities determined that he also did not own the Santa suit. Police believe the man had stolen the suit from a storage shed of a nearby church.The man was not arrested for driving under the influence since he was not operating the vehicle.Police posted a picture of the man on Twitter in a holding cell with the following text: