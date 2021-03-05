Man in stable condition after being shot by South Gate police officers who believed he had a gun

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is in stable condition after he was shot by South Gate police officers who mistakenly believed he had a handgun during a confrontation Wednesday evening, according to authorities.The shooting occurred when South Gate police responded to the area of 8600 block of S. Gate Avenue around 8:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Officers encountered the man who they say was yelling while walking up and down the street. When an officer approached him, the man walked away in another direction and was met by a second officer.LASD said the man ran down a driveway, and then began walking toward an officer. The man raised his hand and pointed his fingers at officers "as if he was holding a firearm," the sheriff's department said.The officers believed he had a gun, and "gave him verbal commands." LASD said the man "reached behind his back as if he was drawing a handgun" and police opened fire.Surveillance video shows several officers confronting the man. Moments after the man walks out of the camera's view, multiple shots are fired.The man was struck by gunfire and rushed to the hospital. He is in stable condition Thursday.Authorities said no police officers or neighborhood residents were injured.The investigation is ongoing.