Man in wheelchair fatally struck by car in Long Beach

A man in a wheelchair died after he was hit by a car on a busy street in Long Beach Sunday night. (KABC)

A man in a wheelchair died after he was hit by a car on a busy street in Long Beach Sunday night.

The deadly crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of East 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard.

Long Beach police said the driver was heading westbound on 7th Street when he or she struck the pedestrian in a wheelchair. Police said it appeared the victim was not using a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
