Man injured in Hollywood shooting along Melrose Avenue

A man has been injured in a shooting that stemmed from an attempted robbery at a Hollywood gas station on Wednesday.The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. near Melrose and Western avenues, where a man believed to be in his 30s was found wounded. Los Angeles police said the man was conscious and breathing and transported to a nearby hospital.Details on the attempted robbery at the business were not released, but police later said it is believed a BB gun was used.Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.