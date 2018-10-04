Man killed, 2 others wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

One man died and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One man died and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Vermont Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, one man was found suffering a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The other two victims were left with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door BMW with tinted windows. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one suspect exited the vehicle and fired several shots.

The suspects were last seen on 62nd Street and Vermont Avenue heading eastbound.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.
