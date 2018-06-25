A man died in an officer-involved shooting after authorities said he pointed what looked like a gun at them in Inglewood.Around 11 p.m. Friday, two police officers driving in the area of the station near 1 W. Manchester Blvd. encountered a suspect who appeared to be pointing a handgun at them.An officer-involved shooting occurred, authorities said, and the suspect was shot. He later died at the scene.Upon closer inspection, authorities determined the handgun was actually a pellet or BB gun designed to look like a .44 Super Magnum gun.Surveillance video from nearby buildings will be taken in for evidence.The investigation is ongoing.