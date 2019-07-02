Ohio man killed by firework in front of small children, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A fireworks accident has one Ohio community mourning the loss of a beloved neighbor.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, WTOL reports.

According to police, 61-year-old Floyd Temple was lighting large fireworks in his front yard when he lit one facing the wrong way.

Police say the mortar firework hit him in the chest and he died instantly.

Neighbors and witnesses say Temple was setting off fireworks all day for neighborhood kids, and the accident happened in front of small children.

"It went off and his chest exploded, and [the kids]ran over to my house and told me about it. That's when police showed up," said neighbor Rick Tuggle.

Neighbors say Temple was a well-known and loved man who got along with everyone and loved to set off fireworks for everyone to hear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyu.s. & worldfireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News