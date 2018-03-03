Man dies after car slams into back of semi truck on 91 in Anaheim

California Highway Patrol said a man died at the scene after his car slammed into the back of a big rig and burst into flames. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A fiery crash on the 91 freeway in Anaheim late Friday left one man dead.

California Highway Patrol said a car slammed into the back of a big rig and burst into flames about 11:40 p.m.

The semi was stalled on the eastbound shoulder at the time, and witnesses said the driver of the car was weaving in and out of the emergency lane just before the crash.

CHP Sgt. Todd Kovaletz said two good Samaritans stopped to help and were able to get the flames out with a fire extinguisher and break the window to try to get the driver out.

One of the good Samaritans was Riverside resident Hunter De La Hoya, who was heading home after a day at Disneyland when he saw the car on fire.

"It was all in flames, and I saw this dude over there, he was trying the get the guy out, and we got a fire extinguisher from the truck driver," he said. "I got a screw driver from the driver of the truck right here, so I ran over and busted the window and tried to get him out, but he was stuck in there so we just had to wait for fire truck to get here."

The driver of the car died at the scene.

CHP continues to investigate the accident, but said rain was not a factor in the crash.
