Man killed in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; suspect sought

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is sought after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, police said.Los Angeles police said the suspect driver fled after hitting the man near Normandie Avenue and 51 Street at about 1:26 a.m.The identity of the victim was not immediately released.Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark blue sedan.Video showed firefighters and police at the scene in what appeared to be a residential area.