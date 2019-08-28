Man killed in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; suspect sought

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is sought after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, police said.

Los Angeles police said the suspect driver fled after hitting the man near Normandie Avenue and 51 Street at about 1:26 a.m.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark blue sedan.

Video showed firefighters and police at the scene in what appeared to be a residential area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
