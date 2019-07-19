LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was struck and killed in a hit-an-run crash in West Los Angeles early Friday morning, Los Angeles police said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Cadillac Avenue in front of a Kaiser Medical Center at approximately 2:20 a.m.
An investigation closed the intersection.
Details regarding a suspect was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Man killed in hit-and-run in West L.A.
