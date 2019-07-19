Man killed in hit-and-run in West L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was struck and killed in a hit-an-run crash in West Los Angeles early Friday morning, Los Angeles police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Cadillac Avenue in front of a Kaiser Medical Center at approximately 2:20 a.m.

An investigation closed the intersection.

Details regarding a suspect was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
