Man killed in Ladera Heights shooting

LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Ladera Heights Wednesday night, authorities said.Detectives responded to the 5800 block of Holt Avenue after gunfire erupted at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Details regarding what led up to the shooting were not known.A suspect description was unavailable.An investigation is ongoing.