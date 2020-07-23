LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Ladera Heights Wednesday night, authorities said.
Detectives responded to the 5800 block of Holt Avenue after gunfire erupted at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Details regarding what led up to the shooting were not known.
A suspect description was unavailable.
An investigation is ongoing.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Man killed in Ladera Heights shooting
