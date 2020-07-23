Man killed in Ladera Heights shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Ladera Heights.
LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Ladera Heights Wednesday night, authorities said.

Detectives responded to the 5800 block of Holt Avenue after gunfire erupted at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting were not known.

A suspect description was unavailable.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyfatal shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Santa Ana for Costa Mesa
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
Richer areas of LA have more access to COVID-19 testing, data show
LAPD reports 14% increase in homicides compared to last year
Man sought for attempted sexual assault in San Juan Capistrano
SoCal Filipino Americans hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Show More
Typo puts LA family's unemployment claim in limbo for months
EDD Q&A: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?
John Muir called 'racist' by Sierra Club
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
Camping offers stir-crazy Southern Californians welcome relief
More TOP STORIES News