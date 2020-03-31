Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pomona Monday evening, police said.Pomona police responded to the intersection of Reservoir and Third streets at about 7:28 p.m. when the shooting occurred.Details regarding what prompted the shooting and why police responded to the location were not immediately available.Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and that no officer was injured.The identity of the suspect was not known.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.