Man shot, killed in possible carjacking in Woodland Hills identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who was shot and killed in a possible carjacking in Woodland Hills was identified Wednesday. (KABC)

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man who was shot and killed in a possible carjacking in Woodland Hills was identified Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Dexter James. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Leonora Drive and Royer Avenue.

James was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

His vehicle, a dark Dodge Challenger, was found abandoned about 5 miles away in West Hills.

Authorities believe James and the suspect may have known each other. When the suspect took the vehicle from James, it was used to run him over, authorities said.

The suspect was seen fleeing the location in a gray Mercedes Benz. He was described as a man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, who wore a black jacket and jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingshootingman shotman killedWoodland HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
Photo shows car used in Pomona shooting that wounded boy
More victims sought in Van Nuys sex assault case
Suspicious envelopes investigated at LA Times
'Gold-diggin' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
Montebello police seek man for string of robberies
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
Show More
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
Opening statements begin in trial of Pomona officers caught beating teen
Military plane drops Humvee over NC neighborhood
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 2 preview
UK theft suspect looks just like Ross from 'Friends'
More News