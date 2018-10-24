WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man who was shot and killed in a possible carjacking in Woodland Hills was identified Wednesday.
Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Dexter James. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Leonora Drive and Royer Avenue.
James was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
His vehicle, a dark Dodge Challenger, was found abandoned about 5 miles away in West Hills.
Authorities believe James and the suspect may have known each other. When the suspect took the vehicle from James, it was used to run him over, authorities said.
The suspect was seen fleeing the location in a gray Mercedes Benz. He was described as a man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, who wore a black jacket and jeans.
The investigation is ongoing.