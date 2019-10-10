Man killed in possible robbery at San Jacinto smoke shop, authorities say

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed after a possible robbery at a smoke shop in San Jacinto Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Deputies received a call regarding a robbery and responded to the 2300 block of South San Jacinto Avenue at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies found a man outside the building, who they say was suffering from injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was not clear how he was killed.
Deputies are continuing their investigation.
