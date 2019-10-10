Man killed in possible robbery at San Jacinto smoke shop, authorities say

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed after a possible robbery at a smoke shop in San Jacinto Wednesday evening, authorities said.Deputies received a call regarding a robbery and responded to the 2300 block of South San Jacinto Avenue at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.Deputies found a man outside the building, who they say was suffering from injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.It was not clear how he was killed.Deputies are continuing their investigation.