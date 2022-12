Man fatally struck by big rig after running onto 110 Freeway in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed after he ran onto the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles and was struck by a big rig.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the freeway near Gage Avenue.

It's not clear why the man ran info lanes on the freeway, but officers are investigating, the CHP says.

The victim was described as a man in his late 30s.

Lanes were shut down for several hours as officers investigated.