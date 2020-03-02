Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting at sheriff's station parking lot in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday in the parking lot of a sheriff's station in Santa Clarita, officials say.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita station near Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

Officials say deputies were confronted by a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun as the deputies were driving out of the station's parking lot. Deputies ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused.

A deputy fired two rounds and struck the suspect.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died.

No deputies were injured.

Authorities determined there was no other gunman. No additional information was immediately available.



Investigators say the suspect is a 32-year-old with no criminal record and are working with the man's family.

Surveillance video from the parking lot is being used as part of the investigation, authorities said.
