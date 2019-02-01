Man killed when flatbed truck lands on top of car in DTLA

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was killed when a flatbed truck ended up on top of his car in a wreck on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was killed when a flatbed truck ended up on top of his car in a wreck on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles early Friday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on the westbound 10 Freeway off-ramp at San Pedro Street at about 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, the tow truck was found on top of the Honda mid-size sedan, with the 41-year-old driver trapped inside. CHP Sgt. Kris Ulibarri said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The CHP was investigating what led up to the fatal wreck. No arrests were immediately made.

The off-ramp was closed temporarily but reopened shortly after 4 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashman killedI-10Downtown LALos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family sues IE hotel after father dies of Legionnaires' Disease
Mexico earthquake: 6.5-magnitude quake hits near Chiapas
US leaving arms control treaty with Russia
Safe with $300K inside stolen in Holmby Hills heist
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
South LA taco truck will show off popular eats in Super Bowl ad
Lightning strikes woman's car, shatters window in Inland Empire
Suspected drunk driver blows .378 BAC in Gardena
Show More
Pacoima chase ends in crash outside home; 2 suspects arrested
Super Bowl counterfeit goods, tickets out in full force in Atlanta
Two LA-based flights struck by lightning, forced to divert
Anaheim police clear last unsolved homicide of 2018 with arrests in party shooting
Calabasas couple throwing outrageous Super Bowl bash
More News