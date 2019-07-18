Fresno: Man killed when large refrigerator falls on his head at Foster Farms plant

FRESNO, Calif. -- An industrial accident at a Foster Farms plant in southwest Fresno Tuesday killed 53-year-old Alfredo Arce Razo of Caruthers, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say a large refrigerator fell on Arce's head as he tried to help move it.Paramedics took him to the hospital, but Arce died shortly after arriving.Arce's sister-in-law said after hearing the news about his death she was nearly knocked off her feet."My heart just dropped and I just felt like I was going to pass out, it's just awful," said Sherri Alcorn.Alcorn said Arce was a hard worker who went above and beyond to provide for his wife and daughter, who recently got married.She said life will be hard without Arce, adding that it is going to be even harder watching those close to him grieve the sudden and unexpected loss.Foster Farms released a statement regarding Razo's death:"We are fully investigating the cause of a fatal accident at our Fresno facility involving an outside contractor," the statement said. "The company is coordinating with local law enforcement and OSHA representatives. No Foster Farms employees were injured. We greatly regret the loss of life and extend our sympathies to family and friends."