A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar late Friday night.Authorities said it happened around 9:25 p.m. on the eastbound 60 Freeway, just east of Brea Canyon Road.The man's vehicle somehow became disabled and as he exited his car, another vehicle struck him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.A SigAlert was issued because several lanes on the freeway were shut down as authorities investigated the scene.