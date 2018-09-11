Suspect kills teen, wounds mother in Valinda before turning gun on himself

A suspect and 18-year-old man are dead following a triple shooting that also left the victim's mother in critical condition in the unincorporated area of Valinda on Monday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a resident at a home in the 1800 block of Gretta Avenue said he saw the 64-year-old suspect shoot his mother and 18-year-old brother. The witness, believing the suspect was going to try and shoot him next, ran out of the house and called 911, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and transported the 60-year-old woman and teen victim to a nearby hospital. The 18-year-old was later pronounced dead, and the woman was listed in critical condition.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

A weapon was recovered, but a motive for the shooting was still under investigation.
