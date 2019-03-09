VIDEO: Man on drugs with 5-year-old daughter causes scare at Seattle Navy base

A scare at a naval base in Seattle was caught on cellphone video as a man attempted to drive through a security entrance with his 5-year-old daughter in the car.

The dramatic moments unfolded and caused a lockdown of the base.

The driver barreled through a gate in a stolen vehicle. One witness said the man claimed to have a bomb.

In the video, the driver ended up on the ground and at times grabbed onto the young girl. Navy police rushed to the scene and within moments the security breach happened and the lockdown occurred.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at Naval Base Kitsap at Bangor, which is home to the Navy's West Coast fleet of nuclear submarines.

The suspect was taken into custody eventually and officials said the child was brought to a hospital for an evaluation.

The lockdown was lifted.

Police said the suspect was on drugs and does not have any ties to terrorism.
