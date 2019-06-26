Man on roof of Hollywood store surrenders after hours-long standoff with police

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was perched on the roof of a locksmith shop surrendered after a lengthy standoff with police in Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Vine Street, according to Los Angeles police.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where several police and fire units responded.

Vine Street was closed between Romaine Street and Willoughby Avenue during the standoff but is expected to reopen following the investigation.

At one point, the man appeared to point a long pole toward officers in the shopping center before dropping it on a sidewalk.

He jumped down from the building and was taken into custody without incident just after 6 a.m.

It is unclear if the man, who has not been identified, was armed.
