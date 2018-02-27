Prosecutors: Man raped 7 women while posing as rideshare driver in LA County

Nicolas Morales, a 44-year-old Santa Clarita resident, is accused of raping seven women during the 15-month period between October 2016 and January 2018 (KABC)

A suspected serial rapist who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver in Los Angeles County has been arrested, according to prosecutors.

Nicolas Morales, a 44-year-old Santa Clarita resident, is accused of raping seven women during the 15-month period between October 2016 and January 2018, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested last week by Alhambra Police, a break in a string of rapes. Morales is accused in seven sexual assaults, with even more expected to be revealed.

The LAPD released a sketch of the suspect in May after a reported sexual assault in January. In that case, a woman got into his car outside a Hollywood nightclub thinking it was the rideshare she had ordered.

Investigators said he drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

Morales is facing 27 felony counts: nine counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of rape, five counts of sodomy by use of force, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and one count each of assault with intent to commit a felony, attempted sodomy by use of force and attempted kidnapping to commit another crime.

The 27-page criminal complaint includes allegations of knife use and multiple victims. The attacks occurred in cities including Alhambra, Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, prosecutors said.

Morales has remained in custody since Alhambra police arrested him on Friday. The district attorney's office has requested that his bail be set at $10.3 million.

Morales' arraignment was continued on Tuesday.

If convicted as charged, he could face up to 300 years to life in state prison and lifetime sex offender registration, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles police and Los Angeles County sheriff's departments are also investigating the case.
