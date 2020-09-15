'God is good:' Emon Barnes released after 19 years in prison, while maintaining his innocence

By
A man with sickle cell disease who spent more than half of his life in prison, while maintaining his innocence, became a free man on Friday.

Emon Barnes was sentenced to 40 years to life after he was convicted of shooting two minors 19 years ago, leaving one paralyzed. Barnes has maintained that he was with his family at the time.

Since then, his attorneys say one victim recanted their statement and a witness said Barnes was not the shooter.

His mother, Lorna DuVea, anxiously awaited his release alongside family outside the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles.

"Nineteen years, I never gave up on my son. I always encouraged him to just hold on and believe," DuVea said.

At 15, Barnes was tried as an adult, which is now illegal in California.

"Had he been sentenced today, he would have been released by the time he was 25. Today he's 34," said Michael Petersen, a staff attorney for the Loyola Project for the Innocent (LPI.)

While serving his sentence, Barnes also tested positive for COVID-19 while at San Quentin State Prison.

EMBED More News Videos

Lawyers and family members are making a plea to Gov. Gavin Newsom to free a San Quentin inmate with sickle cell disease, making the case that he is especially vulnerable after he tested positive for COVID-19.


The Loyola Project worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on the case, which filed a petition for re-sentencing based on his "stellar conduct in prison," according to Peterson.

A judge then ordered his release.

As he walked out the jail doors as a free man, straight into his mother's embrace, relatives shouted with joy.

"I'm grateful. And God is good," Barnes said. "You a kid in a grown man environment. I can't lie. I was broke mentally but my mom, my granny and then told me to keep praying. So I kept praying and God blessed me through it."

Barnes' attorneys and law students at the LPI will continue working to fully vacate his conviction and prove his innocence.

"It is an important step, him walking out of prison today. But this isn't the end," Petersen said.

LPI set up a GoFundMe account to help Barnes get on his feet after his release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyinmatesprison
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Villanueva challenges LeBron James to match reward for Compton gunman
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Paul Rudd challenges young people to 'Mask Up' in new video
No, you can't pre-order a COVID-19 vaccine, warns BBB
GoFundMe page raises over $300K for wounded Compton deputies
Google Doodle honors Felicitas Mendez who fought school segregation in OC
Show More
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Azusa magic shop to close after 100 years
MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino
Sheriff Villanueva defends deputies' arrest of reporter
Video: Wounded deputy aids partner after Compton shooting
More TOP STORIES News