Firefighters rescued a man after his vehicle fell 250 feet down a cliffside near a ravine in Malibu.Authorities responded to an area of Malibu Canyon Road near a tunnel on reports of a vehicle over the side of the cliff around 3:20 p.m.When rescue crews arrived, they found a black vehicle upside down about 250 below the road. Firefighters quickly descended down the hillside and worked to pull the driver out of the vehicle.Large boulders surrounding the car caused a bit of a problem for rescuers to get the door open and remove the driver.But after a short time, rescuers removed the man, placed him on a gurney and did a quick evaluation as he was secured to the gurney for a helicopter transport.The man's condition was unknown, but he was taken to a nearby trauma center.It was unclear what caused the crash.