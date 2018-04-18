Man robbed and shot in West Adams after returning home from work

The LAPD says a man was shot during a robbery in the West Adams district early Wednesday morning. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The LAPD says a man was shot during a robbery in the West Adams district early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place just before 3 a.m. on the 1500 block of West 30th Street, near Normandie Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was returning home from work and was approached by the suspect while parking his car.

He followed the gunman's commands but was shot one time. Police say it's unclear when the gunman opened fire.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The gunman is still at-large and police say they do not have a good description of him.
