Man sentenced in 2016 murder of pregnant girlfriend in Hollywood

A 42-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 75 years to life in prison for the 2016 murder of his pregnant girlfriend during a card game in Hollywood.In August, Philip Patrick Policarpio pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree murder of a fetus. He also admitted a gun allegation.Prosecutors said that on April 12, 2016, victim Lauren Olguin, who was about 17 weeks pregnant with Policarpio's child, was playing cards at a friend's apartment. Policarpio went to the apartment and an argument ensued between the two. Policarpio struck 32-year-old Olguin, placed a gun to her head and fatally shot her, prosecutors said.He fled and was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitive list.Policarpio was arrested several weeks later at the U.S.-Mexico border.