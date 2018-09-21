Man sentenced in 2016 murder of pregnant girlfriend in Hollywood

Undated photos of Philip Policarpio, left, sentenced in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Lauren Olguin, right.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 42-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 75 years to life in prison for the 2016 murder of his pregnant girlfriend during a card game in Hollywood.

In August, Philip Patrick Policarpio pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree murder of a fetus. He also admitted a gun allegation.

RELATED: Man suspected of killing girlfriend, her unborn child placed on FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' list
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California man has been added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list for his suspected involvement in the death of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child.



Prosecutors said that on April 12, 2016, victim Lauren Olguin, who was about 17 weeks pregnant with Policarpio's child, was playing cards at a friend's apartment. Policarpio went to the apartment and an argument ensued between the two. Policarpio struck 32-year-old Olguin, placed a gun to her head and fatally shot her, prosecutors said.

MORE: Vigil held for Los Angeles murder victim

He fled and was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitive list.

Policarpio was arrested several weeks later at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationshootingdomestic violencesentencingpregnant womanLos AngelesHollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
Postal carrier helps save elderly woman in house fire
OC man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
Extra security at Van Nuys school day after shooting near campus
2 homeless men die after baseball-bat attacks in downtown LA
9-year-old Newbury Park student reports attempted kidnapping
Man gets life in prison over 2015 stabbing death of UCLA student
Show More
Harassment complaint against LA councilman prompts investigation
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale
Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony
Suspects arrested in brutal attack after pool game at Covina bar
More News