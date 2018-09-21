Man sentenced in 2016 murder of pregnant girlfriend in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A 42-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 75 years to life in prison for the 2016 murder of his pregnant girlfriend during a card game in Hollywood.
In August, Philip Patrick Policarpio pleaded no contest to one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree murder of a fetus. He also admitted a gun allegation.
RELATED: Man suspected of killing girlfriend, her unborn child placed on FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' list
Prosecutors said that on April 12, 2016, victim Lauren Olguin, who was about 17 weeks pregnant with Policarpio's child, was playing cards at a friend's apartment. Policarpio went to the apartment and an argument ensued between the two. Policarpio struck 32-year-old Olguin, placed a gun to her head and fatally shot her, prosecutors said.
MORE: Vigil held for Los Angeles murder victim
He fled and was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitive list.
Policarpio was arrested several weeks later at the U.S.-Mexico border.