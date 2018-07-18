Houston police say a husband got into a shootout with two gunmen who grabbed his wife and tried to force her inside the couple's house on the city's south side.Investigators told ABC7's sister station KTRK-TV that around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man heard noises outside his home on South Acres Drive near Rubin Street.When he went to the window, he saw two men with guns had grabbed his wife during the attempted home invasion. Police said he grabbed his pistol, went outside and confronted them.He and the suspects exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The second gunman got away.The homeowner and his wife are OK.