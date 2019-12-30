Texas man shot and killed hours after proposing to girlfriend: Family

HOUSTON, Texas -- A young man was shot and killed moments after he was dropped off at his home early Sunday morning in Houston, Texas.

His family says he had just proposed to his girlfriend.

As soon as 20-year-old Alec Morrow got out of the car, he was shot and killed in the family's front yard.

He had plans to become a police officer. He told his family that his security job at nightclubs would help prepare him.

He wanted to go to college, and before he left to go to work last night, his mom said Alec proposed to his girlfriend.

When he returned home from work, his family heard the gunshot and found him on the ground.

"He didn't say anything, he couldn't talk, he couldn't say anything but our stepfather told him he was okay and he loved him," Alec's mother Ophelia recalled.

Those were the last words Alec Morrow heard, the only description of the car that brought him home is a dark colored sedan.

Police are hoping the last person to see him leave work can provide information on who drove him home.
