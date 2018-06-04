Man shot at South El Monte gas station; gunman sought

A suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a gas station in South El Monte early Monday, officials say.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a Shell gas station near Peck Road and Durfee Avenue at about 1:45 a.m., where a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital.There were reports the victim may have been shot in the head but officials did not immediately confirm that information. There was no word on his condition.Suspect information was not released and no arrests were immediately made, sheriff's officials said.An investigation into the shooting was ongoing. According to investigators, the incident appears to be gang-related.