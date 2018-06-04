Man shot at South El Monte gas station; gunman sought

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a gas station in South El Monte early Monday, officials say. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a gas station in South El Monte early Monday, officials say.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to a Shell gas station near Peck Road and Durfee Avenue at about 1:45 a.m., where a man was found with at least one gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital.

There were reports the victim may have been shot in the head but officials did not immediately confirm that information. There was no word on his condition.

Suspect information was not released and no arrests were immediately made, sheriff's officials said.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing. According to investigators, the incident appears to be gang-related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotgang violenceSouth El MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News