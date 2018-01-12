Man shot by neighbor in Santa Ana dispute

Santa Ana police said one man is injured after an early morning shooting involving a dispute between neighbors, and the shooter is on the loose.Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot around 7:15 a.m. near a home on the 2100 block of Orange Avenue Friday.When police arrived, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries from being shot with a rifle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to police.The suspect, 45-year-old Jose Luis Trujillo, was not at the scene, and police said he remains at large.Police said Trujillo fled in a black 2006 Toyota Scion with California license tag #7AIY437. Trujillo should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.Neighbors said they believe the confrontation started over placement of trash cans.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect/vehicle is asked to contact Homicide Detective Capacete at 714-245-8506 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.