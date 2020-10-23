Man shot by San Bernardino police during struggle captured on video

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- An officer-involved shooting outside a liquor store in San Bernardino was captured on camera, with the officer firing several rounds at point-blank range.The shooting occurred outside the King Tut Liquor store near the intersection of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.Video shows the police officer taking the man to the ground and briefly get on top of the man's back.As the struggle continues, the man appears to resist and gets up. The officer takes a few steps back and fires his gun at point-blank range. Multiple gunshots are heard in the video.The video does not show the beginning of the incident.Details regarding what led up to the shooting and if the man was armed is unknown.The condition of the man is also unknown.Police cordoned off the area where the shooting took place and a few people began to gather nearby, with some confronting officers.