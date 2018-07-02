Man found shot in Stater Bros parking lot in Corona

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Stater Bros. parking lot in Corona Monday afternoon. (KABC)

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Stater Bros. parking lot in Corona Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the shopping center in the 2200 block of Eagle Glen Parkway over reports of a shooting in the parking lot around 3:07 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appeared some sort of altercation happened in the area and after the man was shot, two suspects took off in a vehicle.

Authorities hope to get surveillance video and interviewed witnesses at the scene. They said the victim was not cooperating with officers.

No suspect information was provided, but authorities said the victim and suspect know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Jesse Jurado at (951) 279-3628.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootinginvestigationfightCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News