A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a Stater Bros. parking lot in Corona Monday afternoon.Authorities responded to the shopping center in the 2200 block of Eagle Glen Parkway over reports of a shooting in the parking lot around 3:07 p.m.When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.It appeared some sort of altercation happened in the area and after the man was shot, two suspects took off in a vehicle.Authorities hope to get surveillance video and interviewed witnesses at the scene. They said the victim was not cooperating with officers.No suspect information was provided, but authorities said the victim and suspect know each other.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Jesse Jurado at (951) 279-3628.