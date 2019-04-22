Man shot, killed in downtown Los Angeles in possible robbery

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in downtown Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Los Angeles Street and 6 Street, police said.
The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police do not have any suspect description.
Police are investigating the case as a possible robbery. Witnesses say the suspected gunman stole the victim's backpack and then ran away.
