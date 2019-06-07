Man shot, killed in Inglewood deputy-involved shooting

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Inglewood Thursday night.
The shooting occurred on the 3700 block of Imperial Highway at approximately 10:27 p.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff's said the suspect was struck multiple times in the upper torso and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Questions remain regarding how the shooting unfolded.
Footage from AIR7 HD showed a sheriff's department patrol car with bullet holes.
Deputies say they recovered a handgun. The suspect's vehicle was located about a block away.
The massive crime scene shutdown Imperial Highway, forcing many from their homes.
The sheriff's department's Homicide Division and Internal Affairs Bureau are both involved in the investigation.
