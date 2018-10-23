Man shot, killed in possible carjacking in Woodland Hills

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in in Woodland Hills, possibly during a carjacking, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Woodland Hills, possibly during a carjacking, police said.

Police were called to the 23000 block of Leonora Drive around 8 p.m. They found a man in his 30s there with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Officers say it appears the shooting may have happened during the course of a carjacking.



A description of possible suspects was not available, but their vehicle was described as a newer Dodge Challenger, black or dark charcoal in color, with a convertible top.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at Stonegate and Overland drives in West Hills.
