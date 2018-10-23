Man shot, killed in possible carjacking in Woodland Hills

#Developing: LAPD says a possible carjacking turned deadly in Woodland Hills — right now, they’re treating this as a homicide. A witness says the driver took off after trying to drag the victim inside the car. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/LSbET1rggk — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 24, 2018

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Woodland Hills, possibly during a carjacking, police said.Police were called to the 23000 block of Leonora Drive around 8 p.m. They found a man in his 30s there with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.Officers say it appears the shooting may have happened during the course of a carjacking.A description of possible suspects was not available, but their vehicle was described as a newer Dodge Challenger, black or dark charcoal in color, with a convertible top.The vehicle was later found abandoned at Stonegate and Overland drives in West Hills.