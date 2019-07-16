Man shot, killed in Temple City

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed in Temple City Monday evening, authorities said.

The man was shot about 6:06 p.m. in the 9400 block of Workman Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not released any information regarding the gunman. Homicide detectives were investigating.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
