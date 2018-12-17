A 42-year-old man was shot and killed while changing his tire in North Hollywood Monday night.Authorities said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Laurelgrove Avenue and Archwood Street, near the Valley Plaza Recreation Center.The victim was apparently changing his tire, when two suspects opened fire. They then fled in a vehicle.The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.Authorities said it is unclear if the shooting is gang related, but they searched for more clues and witnesses.Anyone with more information is urged to call Los Angeles police.The investigation is ongoing.