Crime & Safety

Man wounded, woman shot at in 710 Freeway shooting near Bell

EMBED <>More Videos

A man was shot multiple times while driving on the 710 Freeway near Bell following an argument with a man at a bowling alley.

By ABC7.com staff
BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot multiple times while driving on the 710 Freeway near Bell following an argument with a man at a bowling alley.

Bell police responded to the call at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the victim got into an argument at a Koreatown bowling alley before he and his girlfriend left in two separate cars.

Investigators said the couple was followed from the bowling alley, and the suspect's car pulled up to them on the 710 Freeway near Florence Avenue. Someone inside that vehicle then opened fire.

The man was shot twice in the back and once in the leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the woman's car was shot at, but she was not hit.

The gunman is still on the loose. A description was not released.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybelllos angeles countyshootingfreewayman shot
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report draws no conclusion about obstruction of justice: LIVE
LA Marathon: Kenya's Elisha Barno, Ethiopia's Askale Merachi win races
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
1 killed in pileup involving 10-15 vehicles in Claremont
Bandit arrested after smashing vehicle into store, stealing 2 beers
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 Freeway leaves several injured
Show More
Avocados recalled in CA, 5 other states over listeria concerns
Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills
Lake Elsinore super bloom draws thousands amid new regulations
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
Bernie Sanders holds rally in DTLA in front of thousands of supporters
More TOP STORIES News