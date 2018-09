A man was shot and killed in the drive-thru of a Long Beach Jack in the Box early Wednesday morning.Authorities said a call came in regarding a shooting around 12:15 a.m. in the area of East 52nd Street and Atlantic Avenue. The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.Paramedics arrived and tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.It was unclear what led to the shooting or if it was gang related.The investigation is ongoing.