LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating the death of a man who was shot Thursday in Lynwood.
Deputies were called to the 11800 block of Louise Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on a shooting report.
They found a man lying in the street in the residential neighborhood suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not have a description of a suspect or possible getaway vehicle. No murder weapon has been recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the Crime Stoppers website.