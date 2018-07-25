A man suffered a nonlethal gunshot wound while driving on the freeway after unknown shooters in another vehicle opened fire late Tuesday night in Sylmar.The incident occurred along the eastbound 210 Freeway between the Polk Street and Maclay Street exits at approximately 11:30 p.m., police said.The victim was reportedly on his way to work when two men in a white SUV shot him in the leg.He was able to exit the freeway and apply a tourniquet to his own leg before calling for help.Police have not released a description of the shooters nor a possible motive.