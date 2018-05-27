Man shot while trying to rob Santa Ana restaurant, police say

A man was shot while trying to rob a restaurant in Santa Ana and police are still looking for the shooter. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man tried to rob a Santa Ana restaurant but instead was shot himself and police are looking for the shooter.

The bizarre shooting happened just after midnight Friday when a man went into the Cozy Corner drive-in on Harbor Boulevard and demanded money.

An employee says she opened the register and put some cash in a trash bag.

She says that's when someone suddenly opened fire from the drive-thru, hitting the robbery suspect several times.

He went to the hospital in critical condition.

The person who opened fire is still on the loose.
