Man shot while trying to rob Santa Ana restaurant, police say

A man tried to rob a Santa Ana restaurant but instead was shot himself and police are looking for the shooter.The bizarre shooting happened just after midnight Friday when a man went into the Cozy Corner drive-in on Harbor Boulevard and demanded money.An employee says she opened the register and put some cash in a trash bag.She says that's when someone suddenly opened fire from the drive-thru, hitting the robbery suspect several times.He went to the hospital in critical condition.The person who opened fire is still on the loose.