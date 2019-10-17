Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say

We are investigating a shooting in the 1550 lot of the Santa Monica Pier. Only one victim is involved and that person has been transported to a local hospital w a non life threatening wound to their lower leg. More info to follow. The Pier and the 1550 lot is open. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) October 17, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured in a shooting at the Santa Monica pier, police say.The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the parking lot at the pier.One man was shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital and the injury was not considered life-threatening, police said.The pier remains open to the public.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.