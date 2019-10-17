Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured in a shooting at the Santa Monica pier, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the parking lot at the pier.

One man was shot in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital and the injury was not considered life-threatening, police said.

The pier remains open to the public.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
