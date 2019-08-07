Teen girl flees when man attempts to kidnap her off street in Riverside, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside.Riverside police say the incident occurred Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rutland Avenue.A teenage girl was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her from a parked vehicle, grabbed the victim and attempted to force her into his vehicle, striking her with a metal object, police said.The teen was able to fight off the man and escape.The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.A sketch of the man and surveillance video of the suspect vehicle was released.He is described as Hispanic, in his 30s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build, dark or tan skin, a round face and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a charcoal gray T-shirt, black jeans and tan work boots.Police say he fled the scene in a 2010 to 2013 white Toyota Tundra four-door pickup with dark tinted windows, with unknown license plates.Those with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Christi Arnold at (951) 353-7945 or Detective Brandi Merrill at (951) 353-7120.