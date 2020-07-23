Man sought for attempted sexual assault in San Juan Capistrano

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the assault happened at a parking lot of a business Sunday at about 10:45 p.m. in the 27000 block of Calle Arroyo.
The woman was dragged near a dumpster, where authorities say the suspect attempted to sexually assault her. She fought back and was able to escape.
#OCSDPIO Investigators are looking to identify a man suspected of assaulting and attempting to sexually assault a 48-year-old female victim in the city of San Juan Capistrano. pic.twitter.com/jDw1xlRSAc— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 22, 2020
A composite sketch of the suspect was released.
The suspect is described to be Hispanic, in his mid-40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He has a mustache, goatee and was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black T-shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419. Anonymous information can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.