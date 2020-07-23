Man sought for attempted sexual assault in San Juan Capistrano

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attacked and attempted to sexually assault a 48-year-old woman in San Juan Capistrano.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who attacked and attempted to sexually assault a 48-year-old woman in San Juan Capistrano.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the assault happened at a parking lot of a business Sunday at about 10:45 p.m. in the 27000 block of Calle Arroyo.

The woman was dragged near a dumpster, where authorities say the suspect attempted to sexually assault her. She fought back and was able to escape.



A composite sketch of the suspect was released.

The suspect is described to be Hispanic, in his mid-40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He has a mustache, goatee and was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat, black T-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419. Anonymous information can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san juan capistranoorange countysearchassaultattacksexual assaultorange county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Santa Ana for Costa Mesa
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
Richer areas of LA have more access to COVID-19 testing, data show
LAPD reports 14% increase in homicides compared to last year
SoCal Filipino Americans hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
Woman refusing to wear mask denied pizza order, goes on tirade
Typo puts LA family's unemployment claim in limbo for months
Show More
EDD Q&A: Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?
John Muir called 'racist' by Sierra Club
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
Camping offers stir-crazy Southern Californians welcome relief
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
More TOP STORIES News