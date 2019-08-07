RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside.
Riverside police say the incident occurred Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rutland Avenue.
A teenage girl was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her from a parked vehicle, grabbed the victim and attempted to force her into his vehicle, striking her with a metal object, police said.
The teen was able to fight off the man and escape.
The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.
A sketch of the man and surveillance video of the suspect vehicle was released.
He is described as Hispanic, in his 30s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build, dark or tan skin, a round face and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a charcoal gray T-shirt, black jeans and tan work boots.
Police say he fled the scene in a 2010 to 2013 white Toyota Tundra four-door pickup with dark tinted windows, with unknown license plates.
Those with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Christi Arnold at (951) 353-7945 or Detective Brandi Merrill at (951) 353-7120.
Teen girl flees when man attempts to kidnap her off street in Riverside, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News